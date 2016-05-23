Crews battle two fires in Perrysburg Monday

Fire crews were busy fighting two separate fires in Perrysburg Monday night.

The first fire broke out on Eckel-Junction Road near the railroad tracks around 5 p.m.

Perrysburg crews were able to put out the fire, but the barn was destroyed.

SEE MORE FIRE PHOTOS HERE

Meanwhile, the Maumee Fire Department responded to a fire a mile away on Fort Meigs Road.

The fire started in an attached garage and quickly spread to the home.

The people who live there had just moved to the area from Texas. They were able to get out safely, but the home and garage sustained heavy damage.

Donate to the family here.

No one was injured in either of the fires.

