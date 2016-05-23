Video: Coyotes found roaming in Toledo

A WTOL photojournalist caught a coyote roaming around Savage Park in central Toledo on camera Monday morning.

This coyote has Central Toledo neighbors terrified.

“I'm not big on animals but I know they harm people and I know that they are dangerous and I know they need to be somewhere in the wild but Not in the city,” said Rekedra Daniels, a neighbor.

Her grandmother lives across the street from the park. It’s a park they utilize often, but now they're having second thoughts.

“It just makes me feel terrible it’s just a shame.”

WTOL reached out to the city about this, who referred us to Nature’s Nursery.

An official there says coyotes are in every county across the state.

“As you saw from the video the Coyote was looking for food and people tell me with more people staying out later because of the summer hours it make this situation pretty scary."

People are going to be hanging out a little bit more at night and At my grandmother’s house we BBQ and I don't know if they're scared of people or not.”

Nature's nursery officials say coyotes are actually shy by nature and want to avoid people.

They say you should protect your pets by taking them in at night and if you encounter one, make a lot of noise to scare them off.

