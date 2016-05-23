Fostoria police K9 safer thanks to new protective vest

A local police K9 has received much needed body armor thanks to a non-profit organization.

Fostoria Police Department's K9 Marley now has a bullet and stab protective vest. It's all thanks to a charitable donation from the Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit out of Maine.

Marley's vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Jethro with the Canton Ohio Police Department."

“We are truly honored to have received this vest to keep one of our own safer. I know Officer Dennis is appreciative knowing his partner is protected in ballistic armor and this was a critical project with today’s environment for law enforcement," said Keith Loreno, Chief of Police.

