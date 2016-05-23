Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office: Inmate fails to return from grandfather's funeral

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office if looking for an inmate after she failed to return from her grandfather’s funeral.

Police say Breonna Stephens was granted a furlough through the Putnam County Common Pleas Court on Friday to attend the funeral of her grandfather, Frank Stephens.

She was required to return to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility at the end of the service, but failed to do so.

Stephens is a 22-year-old white female about 5’ 2” tall and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has a peace sign tattoo on her left ear, a flower tattoo on her left foot, script writing on her right wrist and scars caused by burns on 55 percent of her body. They say the scars are very apparent on her chest and neck area, as well as the right side of her face.

Stephens was incarcerated on an indictment for illegally assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.