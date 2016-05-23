Federal judge blocks Ohio law that essentially defunds Planned P - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Federal judge blocks Ohio law that essentially defunds Planned Parenthood

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge says Ohio must continue providing certain funding to Planned Parenthood while he weighs a challenge to a state law aimed at keeping public money from going to the organization. 

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett granted a temporary restraining order Monday blocking the state from enforcing that part of the law. 

The law targets money that Planned Parenthood gets through Ohio's health department. That money is mostly federal and supports initiatives that provide HIV tests, cancer screenings and other education and prevention services. 

The state's law would bar such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions. 

Planned Parenthood says Ohio's law violates their constitutional rights by denying them the funds "in retaliation for" providing abortions. 

The law was slated to take effect Monday. 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California takes aim at online ads from illegal pot shops

    California takes aim at online ads from illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:41:04 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>

  • The Latest: Jurors deliberating in nightclub attack case

    The Latest: Jurors deliberating in nightclub attack case

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:03:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:25:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...(AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>

  • Prosecutors: Nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney

    Prosecutors: Nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:23:04 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:25:47 GMT
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly