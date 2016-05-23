Wood Co. Port Authority looks to demo deteriorating bridge

The Wood County Port Authority wants to get rid of a former railroad bridge on the Maumee River.

The Upper Maumee River Swing Bridge used to be owned by CSX. It's near the Ohio Turnpike bridge in Wood and Lucas counties.

The port authority says the bridge is deteriorating, but it's eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The port authority will take public comment on the project, but is planning on a 2017 demolition.

