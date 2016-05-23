UT President praises progress during first year on the job

The University of Toledo's President is getting set to mark her one year anniversary on the job.

Dr. Sharon Gaber addressed the Toledo Rotary Club Monday, saying that the university is quote "On the move."

She praised progress in hiring and senior administration.

Gaber also says enrollment will be up this fall for the first time in five years.

"So, we are working diligently to make sure the people understand the outstanding product that we have, the great outcomes for our students and the fact that we're taking on sort of the current thinking of how you approach students, which is a much more personalized approach," said Dr. Gaber.

Dr. Gaber says a new Provost will start on July first and they'll work together on a new strategic plan for students, faculty and staff.

