Ottawa Hills Elementary parents sit down for 'Coffee on the Front Porch'

Parents of Ottawa Hills Elementary School students got the chance to sit down and talk Monday morning.

It's all a part of an event called Coffee on the Front Porch. Parents, teachers and administrators got to relax together for a few minutes before the start of the school day.

"We bring the community together," said Principal Kori Kawcynski. "Parents are already dropping their kids off, so they just stick around and chat for a little bit. We have a very close community, so it gives them an opportunity to see each other and say hi in the morning."

This week is the last full week of classes before students start summer break next Thursday.

