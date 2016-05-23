Boil advisory extended for stretch of Central Ave.

A boil advisory has been extended for some west Toledo residents due to repairs being made to the water system.

The initial boil advisory was issued Friday, May 20 for those residing on 2743 Central Ave. to 2849 W. Central Ave. and was originally expected to end Monday, May 23, but has since been extended to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

Right now, all residents and businesses are being asked to boil their water before consumption.

After that, residents can resume normal use of their water.

While the advisory is in effect, people should boil water for at least three minutes and then let it cool before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

People with lesions or open surgical incisions should also boil water before bathing.

Once the water is turned back on, residents may notice some rust or air in the tap water. City officials say that is normal and advise people to run all faucets until the water runs clear.

Anyone with questions can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

