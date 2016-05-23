Out on bond: Man leads police on weekend chase

The man who led Toledo police on a weekend chase is now out on bond.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they were attempting to pull over 23-year-old Marcus Smith when he took off.

They say he blew through several stop signs and intersections. At one point, police say Smith bailed from the car and led them on a short foot chase before his arrest.

The passenger in Smith's car was unharmed.

Smith is now out on bond.

