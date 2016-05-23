Million dollar bond set for Toledo man accused of raping juvenile

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A north Toledo man accused of raping a juvenile is now behind bars.

Jerry Osley, 46, was arrested Friday morning on the 2500 block of Lagrange Street.

Police say the victim told them Osley choked her, held her at knife point and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Osley is now being held at the Lucas County Jail. Monday, his bond was set at $1 million.

He is due back in court Tuesday, May 31.

