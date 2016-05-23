Million dollar bond set for Toledo man accused of raping juvenil - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Million dollar bond set for Toledo man accused of raping juvenile

Jerry Osley (Source: Toledo Police Department) Jerry Osley (Source: Toledo Police Department)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

A north Toledo man accused of raping a juvenile is now behind bars. 

Jerry Osley, 46, was arrested Friday morning on the 2500 block of Lagrange Street. 

Police say the victim told them Osley choked her, held her at knife point and forced her to perform oral sex on him. 

Osley is now being held at the Lucas County Jail. Monday, his bond was set at $1 million. 

He is due back in court Tuesday, May 31. 

