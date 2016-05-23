Thieves caught on camera stealing phones at Franklin Park Mall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thieves caught on camera stealing phones at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is asking for help identifying two men and a woman caught on camera stealing.

Surveillance video shows a woman window shopping at Franklin Park Mall while a man enters a AT&T kiosk and grabs numerous phones.

The pair, along with another man, are later seen leaving the mall with bags in hand.

Police posted the surveillance video on the department’s Facebook page Monday:

Anyone who recognizes any of the people seen in the video should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

