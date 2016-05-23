Motorcyclist injured after hitting pothole, crashing

A motorcyclist suffered head injuries Monday morning after hitting a pothole and crashing.

The crash happened on the Anthony Wayne Trail between City Park and Western Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the man lost control while trying to avoid some potholes in the road and was thrown from his bike.

The man was rushed to a hospital with head injuries.

Traffic on Anthony Wayne Trail leaving downtown Toledo was backed up for a short time after the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.