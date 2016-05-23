Sunflower-seed products recalled nationwide over listeria concerns

A Minnesota-based company is recalling their sunflower seed products because of a possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes Planters Sunflower Kernels and Dakota's Best Biggy's Roasted and Salted Kernels sold in numerous states.

The affected seeds were produced by SunOpta between February 1 and February 19.

The recall has also prompted Hy-Vee, Inc to pull six varieties of trail mix that contain the seeds.

Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and still births in pregnant women. In healthy people, listeria can cause high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

SunOpta provided the following statement:

“The quality and safety of the food we produce and the ingredients we provide are the highest priority for us. Therefore, we are voluntarily recalling a limited number of sunflower kernel products that have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes . We have isolated the production window to a short timeframe and are working with the FDA and customers to control and dispose of affected product. We are aware of one customer complaint that did not involve an illness, and we are not aware of any consumer issues due to consumption of this product.”

Consumers are asked to promptly throw these products away or return them to the store for a refund.

Consumers can email the company or call 1-877-237-4374 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.

