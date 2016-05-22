Notre Dame Academy student holds b-ball camp for special needs kids

A new senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo is doing something to engender a love of sports in special needs kids in the area.

Erin Fankhauser held a basketball camp for kids with special needs on Saturday.

The whole thing was Fankhauser's idea.

She got help from lots of local basketball players including current and former Toledo Rockets Kaayla McIntyre, Courtney Ingersoll, Lecretia Smith and Janelle Reed-Lewis.

The camp had a great turn out.

“Me and mom were talking about something we could do to help children, in any way that had to do with basketball, because I really love playing basketball,” said Fankhauser. “We did some research and realized there was really nothing for children with disabilities of any kind in Toledo. We decided to try it out and it’s going really well.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.