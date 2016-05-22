Train hits semi north of Morenci; driver suffers serious injuries

A Michigan man is in the hospital, and a Lenawee County road is shut down after a semi truck was hit by a train.



It happened just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon on Ranger highway just South of West Ridgeville Road.



"Me and my son was in the pole barn and we heard an explosion. And we came running out of he pole barn because I thought the train was coming off of the tracks," said Ed Perritt.



Perritt was less than 50 feet from this explosive impact when a semi truck carrying manure for a nearby field was struck by a Canadian Pacific cargo train.



"And when we got outside, we saw the fireball all the way down the tracks as far as we could see. And the truck was fully engulfed in flames," said Perritt.



Ed found the driver, ejected from the vehicle and later pulled him away from the remnants of the truck as it became engulfed in flames.



When fire crews arrived they found nearly a mile of flames as the train had continued to push the truck wreckage while flaming diesel fuel poured onto the track.



"We had quite a bit of a fire down there at the engine, but we were able to get it secured and keep a lot of the damage out of the engine," said Morenci Fire Chief Brad Lonis.



With the flames extinguished, fire crews are now working to keep the remaining 300 gallons of leaked diesel from spreading.



"The biggest thing is securing the waterways and making sure that the diesel fuel runoff doesn't get into the drains and ditches around here," said Lonis.



The truck driver was air lifted to a Toledo hospital in serious condition, the train crew was unharmed.



The crossing on this dirt road has no gate or crossing signals.



This is an incident that Ed Perritt expected would happen one day, but never wanted to see.



"We knew it would sooner or later." said Perritt. "There's always people that come flying by and don't stop."



Cleanup is expected to take a few days.

