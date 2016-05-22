D.A.R.T. helps heroin, opiate addicts when they're at their lowest

DART is the Drug Abuse Response Team.

It was formed a year and a half ago to fight the growing local heroin and opiate epidemic.

And it needs help with funding.

A DART fundraiser was held on Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Eighteen officers from six law enforcement agencies make up the DART team.

Members respond to hospitals after overdoses then work with families to get victims directly into detox centers for recovery.

"Oh I believe it's getting worse. I believe we haven't hit the pinnacle yet. It's just so easily accessible," said DART member Deputy Chief Dennis Whaley of the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

But the addicts are helping DART get killer drugs and pushers off the street.

"The information that we're receiving is unbelievable about criminal activity that is occurring in Lucas County. We would never let anybody know where we got that information from," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

DART members have assisted 1500 overdose victims.

Most, but not all, have been saved from addiction.

DART members are paid by the cities and counties they work for.

But additional money is needed to cover the cost of fighting drug addiction.

Thus the fundraiser.

"For every officer you have laptops, cell phones, computers. You have fuel that we need," said Sheriff Tharp.

You can donate money to DART by calling 419-213-4900.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.