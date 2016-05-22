North I-75 in Toledo clear after overturned car slows traffic on - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North I-75 in Toledo clear after overturned car slows traffic on Sunday afternoon

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Another view of the accident from intersection of Collingwood and S. Erie (Source: WTOL) Another view of the accident from intersection of Collingwood and S. Erie (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An accident on north I-75 in downtown Toledo stopped traffic on Sunday afternoon.

One vehicle was overturned in the crash near the Miami St. exit.

There is no word of injuries at this time.

