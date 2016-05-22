Toledo Humane Society hosts 'Bark in the Park' fundraiser at new location

Hundreds of people came to the Toledo Animal Humane Society's “Bark in the Park” fundraising event at their new location in Maumee.

The event focused on a 1.25 mile walk that people participated in with their dogs, or other trained animals on leashes. Alumni dogs that were adopted from the shelter were there as well.

“The goal here today is just that we have moved locations and we have a ton of animals available that are looking for a good home. It’s also a day for local pet owners and pet lovers to celebrate their animals and other animals here in

the community, “ said Jessica LaValley, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Vendors were present as well, most of them selling pet related items like toys, treats and pet accessories.

Adria Pugh from Pet Wants was promoting healthy cat and dog foods she sells and delivers to homes in the community.

“Pet Wants started in Cincinnati in 2010 and just recently came to the Toledo area. What sets us apart is that our food is made fresh every month on Ohio and we also offer free delivery of our food,“ said Pugh.

There were also other organizations there spreading awareness and education about pet related illnesses like Andy’s Army K-9 Cancer.

They educated people about signs of canine cancer like: an abnormal swelling that persists or continues to grow, sores that do not heal, weight loss, bleeding or discharge from a body opening, offensive odor, difficulty eating or swallowing, hesitation to exercise or loss of stamina, persistent lameness or stiffness, loss of appetite and/or difficulty with breathing, urination or defecation.

They also were getting the word out about different treatment plans for animal cancer that exist in Ohio like at PetCure Oncology at Care Center in Cincinnati that has stereotactic radiosurgery, an advanced non evasive cancer treatment. A treatment that is more commonly found for humans and rarely found for animals.

There was also food, music and raffle prizes were given out.

The walk was held at the Toledo Animal Humane Society's new location in Maumee at 827 Illinois Avenue.

