Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - May 22, 2016

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Democratic delegates Gary Johnson and Wade Kapszukiewicz discuss a potential divide of the Democratic party, with Bernie Sanders winning four more primaries in the last four weeks. Does that make Hillary Clinton weak?

Then, the three discuss the face of the elector and how the population of voters has become more and more diverse.

Ohioans for Medical Marijuana spokesman Aaron Marshall responds to Tim Brown, Wood County Republican and co-sponsor of the medical marijuana bill.

