Two people shot in east Toledo early Sunday morning

Two people are in the hospital after being shot on Toledo's east side early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Oak Street near Starr Avenue.

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 it appears the shooting started inside of a building before spilling out into the parking lot.

Dozens of shell casings were found in and around the property.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Investigators believe multiple shooters could be responsible.

We're told the victims are expected to survive.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

