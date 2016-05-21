Man shot while sitting in car in central Toledo on Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot while sitting in car in central Toledo on Saturday

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was shot while sitting in his car in central Toledo on Saturday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

If you know anything, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly