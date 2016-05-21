Early automobiles stars of the show at Sauder Village event

More than 200 antique cars were on display at Sauder Village for its annual antique automobile show on Saturday.

The cars dated between 1901 and 1941 and because of their fragility many people transported them to Archbold in trailers.

Tom Wetli’s 1928 Rolls Royce was one of the top attractions from the day.

e won the Colorado Point Place award in 2015 for best restored foreign car that was imported from England in 1968.

Other than winning an award, it’s also unique because of the “Spirit of Ecstasy” ornament on the hood.

The ornament was a hand crafted piece by the original artist, Charles Sykes with his autograph on it.

The ones on Rolls Royces are replicas of the original.

Another special part about his car is that the Rolls Royce emblem is red.

That’s how the car was designed when Henry Royce was still alive, but when he died in 1933 they changed the color to black as a memorial to him.

Most antique cars travel at about 35-miles-per-hour, but Wetli’s muster goes at a speed of 50 mph.

Despite that though, he tries not to drive it much, like most of the car owners at the event.

“We’ve been to Toledo a few times, but other than that we try to stay in the local area because it’s a fragile old car,” said Wetli.

Visitors of Sauder Village had a chance to take free rides in some of the the antique cars for free and visit all the shops in the historic village to really feel the 1900s vibe.

The show will be taking place again at the same time next year.

