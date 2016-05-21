Juvenile driver loses control of, overturns car in Hancock Co.

Two juveniles are in the hospital after a crash in Marion Twp. in Hancock County on Saturday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the youths were turning north onto Township Rd. 234 from Township Rd. 207 just before 3:00 p.m. when their car went off the side of the road.

After the driver tried to overcorrect, they lost control of the car.

The car then went into a field and overturned.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

