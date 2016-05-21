Driver taken to hospital after crashing into parked car in south Toledo

Witnesses react to the crash early on Saturday morning. (Source: WTOL)

Where the car came to rest. (Source: WTOL)

Car damaged after being slammed into Saturday morning. (Source: WTOL)

Car driven into a parked car on Saturday morning. (Source: WTOL)

A man had to be sent to the hospital on Saturday morning after smashing into a parked car in south Toledo.

It happened around 7 a.m. on near Lodge and Prouty.

Toledo police say the driver slammed into a parked car, then nearly ran into a home, damaging a fence in a front yard.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be drunk.

According to police, he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.