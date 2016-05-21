Driver taken to hospital after crashing into parked car in south - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into parked car in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man had to be sent to the hospital on Saturday morning after smashing into a parked car in south Toledo.

It happened around 7 a.m. on near Lodge and Prouty.

Toledo police say the driver slammed into a parked car, then nearly ran into a home, damaging a fence in a front yard.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be drunk.

According to police, he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

