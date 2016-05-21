Man attempts to rob two victims in Findlay after they stop to see if he needs help

Findlay police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob two people overnight.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police say the victims, Johnna Stepler and Dakota Nelson, were driving on Lane Avenue when they saw a man sitting on the side of the road in the rain.

Police say they pulled over to ask the man if he needed help and that's when he pulled out a knife and demanded money.

According to police, Johnna was stabbed in the arm as she tried to protect herself. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dakota also suffered minor injuries.

The man got away with nothing.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, weighing approximately 170 to 190 pounds, without facial hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

If you have any information you are asked to call Findlay police at 419-424-7194.

