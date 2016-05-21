One person arrested in Fremont OVI checkpoint

The Fremont Post of Highway Patrol has released the results of their OVI checkpoint.

The checkpoint ran last night on Rawson Avenue, north of North Street in Fremont.

425 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Four vehicles were diverted for further investigation and one person was arrested for OVI.

Troopers also issued a citation for driving under suspension.

