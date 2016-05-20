Walbridge citizens say keep police department in the village

The community has spoken in the Village of Walbridge, voicing their opinions about the potential to outsource the police department and now the Village says they have more clarity about which way to go.

No decision has been made just yet, but according to village leaders, after getting community feedback, the Village is leaning toward keeping the police department in town.



"It's a big emotional decision for the village, and that really came through, whether it's through social media, or through verbal conversations with the public and the residents," said Walbridge Mayor Edward Kolanko,



It’s a problem that many small towns and villages face; deciding whether it's smarter financially to keep their own police department, or outsource the responsibilities to a larger jurisdiction.

It’s a prospect that Walbridge presented to the people of the village, and now the people have spoken.



"What draws people into the Village of Walbridge to become residents, is the fact that we do have our own department, and that's one of the big feedback items that I did get back, is you guys have your own police, that's why we moved here, we like that small, home town feel, and they have their own department, and I appreciate that,” said Mayor Kolanko.



The village did get bids from police departments from surrounding communities.

The Mayor says they'll examine those costs, compared to their own costs, and figure out what the best option is.

He says they'll also consider tweaking some things, in order to keep the police department where it is.

