Expert: Abused kids want your help; keep eyes open and speak out

The alleged abusers of the recently discovered 13-year-old girl, who says she was chained in her step-father's basement, were behind bars at the Lucas County Jail on Friday.

But there are abusers in our community who still roam free, meaning children are still in danger.

That's why it's important to know the signs of abuse and report it.

"Stop listening with your ears and start listening with your eyes, because your eyes are screening information to you," said Dan Rogers, executive director of Cherry Street Mission.

Rogers says there are key signs of abused children, like radically changing mood swings, doing poorly in school, becoming uninterested or distant or just in general, acting out of the ordinary.

He says it is not a phase, and it's the kind of thing abused kids want you to notice.

"I have never met one single adult that was abused as a child that, that is there number one question: why didn't anybody stop it? Why couldn't have anybody seen it?," said Rogers.

To make sure you are noticing children who are abused, Rogers says you need to get out in the community.

"I've heard so many people say, 'I would have never wanted that to happen to my child,'" said Rogers. "Then I say, get out on the sidewalk, and take a good stiff look at what's going on in your neighborhood, every day, and inventory, right? What's going on? Is anything changed? Is anything shifting? Have I seen anybody, have I not seen anybody?"

According to a Lucas County Children Services spokesperson, there were 4,517 reports of child abuse in 2015 and 6,825 alleged victims.

"You're not going to get in trouble by the authorities, by calling the authorities and saying 'Look, I think there's a problem,'" said Rogers.

If you suspect someone you know is being abused, Lucas County Children Services has someone to take your call 24 hours a day at 419-213-2273. Or you can visit their website.



This is what Julie Malkin, with Lucas County Children Services, said about investigating abuse reports:



"We investigate if the report meets the criteria established by the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services and the U.S. Department

of Human Services Children's Bureau," said Malkin. This is why we need people to call in and let our intake workers ask them questions. We need to probe for information. Sometimes there isn't enough information to open a case, but we log the information in case later information

comes in that then warrants investigating."

You can read more here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





