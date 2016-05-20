Congressman push their legislation to find Zika vaccine

There was stunning news on Friday from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC reports 157 pregnant women in the United States have been infected with the Zika virus.

The virus has been associated with miscarriage and birth defects.

CDC officials say there is no evidence that any of the women got Zika from being bitten by a mosquito in the continental United States.

"The virus is not in the mosquito population in this country. You've got to go somewhere to get Zika and bring it back home," said Republican Texas Congressman Michael Burgess.

Burgess is a senior member of the Health Subcommittee of the House Committee on energy and Commerce.

He is also a doctor: Mr. Burgess is an OBYGN.

The CDC says 120 pregnant women have been affected by Zika in U.S. territories, mainly Puerto Rico.

Mr. Burgess says it's important to avoid places where Zika is prevalent.

"That means Central America and South America. Centers for Disease Control could do more to up the travel advisory from level two to a level three," said Mr. Burgess.

He and Ohio Republican Congressman Bob Latta support a House bill passed on Wednesday that would allocate $622 million to fund research to find a Zika vaccine.

The measure must next be reconciled with a compromise Zika bill the Senate passed on Tuesday, which would provide just over a billion dollars.

"This is serious. We want to make sure we got the vaccine developed. So it's got to be done. I would hope the President looks at that and says 'You know what. We've got legislation on the desk, got to get it done,'" said Mr. Latta.

Meanwhile, the White House has threatened to veto the legislation, calling it inadequate.

The two Congressmen spent Friday meeting with Northwest Ohio medical professionals about their health care concerns.

