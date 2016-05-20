Community standing behind Perrysburg man with early dementia

A Perrysburg man, Jon Llewellyn, is in need of help from the community after being diagnosed with early dementia at the age of 47.

Llewellyn has Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia or FTD.

FTD is characterized by brain atrophy or the loss of neurons in the brain and the connections between them.

On Friday night there will be a fundraising parking lot party at Welch’s Golf Carts from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. called “Jon-a-thon,” a combination of Llewellyn’s first name and his love for sports competitions.

Before his diagnosis, close friends of his said he was a model athlete with a brilliant mind.

“He's a huge man...probably one of the most physically fit men I've ever been around," said Brian Newton, Llewellyn’s friend of 14 years. "He completed a real iron man triathlon last summer. He's an avid tennis player, he's just the picture of physical fitness and when you combine that, he was just a brilliant man.”

There is no cure for FTD and as the disease progresses it becomes increasingly difficult for a person like Jon to take care of themselves or interact with others.

The disease is also known to cause dramatic personality changes, but Newton says despite that fact Llewellyn still has the same spirit.

Llewellyn hasn't been able to work for more than over a year.

His wife works part-time and is his main caretaker.

That is in addition to being a mother of four kids that are all pursuing higher education.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping with those needs.

"We're fortunate enough to be in a community where people are always willing to step up and help where needed and you really don't have to ask twice,” said Newton.

Newton and other friends and family just reached their $50,000 fundraising goal yesterday on their GoFundMe page, but he says they're not stopping there.

There is also a benefit account for Jon Llewellyn at any Fifth Third Bank or donations can be mailed to: Benefit Account for Jon Llewellyn, PO Box 231 Perrysburg, OH 43552.

"We're here for them and we love them and this isn't just a one time campaign. We're going to be around forever so whatever they need they've got a support mechanism in place," said Newton.

Hundreds of people are expected at the fundraiser and all are welcome.

