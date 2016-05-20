Toledo Zoo giving visitors opportunity to see birds-eye view of African Safari

Are you brave enough to zip line over the Toledo Zoo’s African Safari?

On Friday, WTOL got a firsthand look at the zoo’s new Aerial Adventure exhibit.

Those who are brave enough can expect a fun, slightly scary ride and a jaw-dropping look at the animals at speeds of up to 25-30 miles per hour.

After being hooked up to a safety harness and climbing about 300 stairs, zip-liners will go through a brief safety check before stepping off of the 80 foot zip tower.

There are also a series of obstacles as part of the exhibit; rope bridges, swinging log crossings and horizontal climbing walls.

The cost to zip line will be between $20 and $30. The cost to go through the entire exhibit will be $50 to $60.

The official opening date is May 27 and as of right now it will only be open on weekends.

