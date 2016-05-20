Man on bike dies after being hit by car in central Toledo

A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike in central Toledo.

It happening just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Hawley near Nebraska.

Police reports say 54-year-old Douglas Kania was riding his bike on Hawley when he was hit by a car.

He later died from his injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.