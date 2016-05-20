Man on bike dies after being hit by car in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man on bike dies after being hit by car in central Toledo

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike in central Toledo. 

It happening just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Hawley near Nebraska.  

Police reports say 54-year-old Douglas Kania was riding his bike on Hawley when he was hit by a car. 

He later died from his injuries. 

Authorities are still investigating. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly