Old Fort plant plans $2.5 million expansion, including 20 new jobs

Church & Dwight, a producer of sodium bicarbonate, in Old Fort plans on expanding operations by the end of the year, and a state gr ant will help make that plan possible, and create 20 new jobs.



Currently, Church & Dwight employs 215 people.



The company is one of the biggest baking soda manufacturers for Arm and Hammer.



A planned $2.5 million expansion here will allow the plant to produce Arm and Hammer cat liter.



With the additional production, there will need to be an expansion of rail line to bring in heavy clay.



The plant received a $100 thousand gr ant from the Ohio Rail Development Commission.



The fact that Seneca County is not only bringing in new businesses, but retaining current businesses as well is a positive indicator for the local economy.



"We've seen growth not only in the industrial side, but the commercial side, downtown and retail as well," said Bryce Riggs, development coordinator at SIEDC. "So, things are really happening on all different levels, and it is great to see for Seneca County and for Tiffin"



The expansion plans will also need to receive a 6 year job creation tax credit to move forward.

