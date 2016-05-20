City, local businessman seeing green for downtown Tiffin

Downtown Tiffin could be getting a new public green space as part of a new strategic plan and thanks to a local philanthropist.

With work being done on the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center, the city will be losing a green space.

Because of the loss of that green space, a vacant property east of the courthouse is now being looked at as a possible city park.

Currently, the only green you can see along this stretch of Market Street is from weeds poking through the parking lot asphalt.

One building has been vacant for nearly a decade; another has been an on-again off-again car wash.

"An urban wasteland right in the center of downtown Tiffin," said Andrew Kalnow, owner of National Machining.

He bought the property, in hopes of turning it into a multi-use green space.

"There's nothing in there," said David Zak, President and CEO of the Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp. "So, it's really eliminating some blighted buildings in the community, it has some graffiti, and it really makes it some wonderful space."

The proposal in the updated downtown strategic growth and development plan has the half acre transformed into an open public space, with either a performance pavilion or amphitheater.

Walking paths could also connect nearby Heidelberg University with downtown.

It's a cause that Kalnow has taken up as a way to give back to his home town.

"To be back here in a more true way and joining in with a lot of other people who are trying to do some revitalization here," said Kalnow.

And the fact that Tiffin continues to transform their downtown as part of a deliberate, focused plan shows investors that Tiffin is a great place to invest.

"To say, you know what, this is a community that has its act together. It invests money to plan in the future, it's not wily-nily," said Zak. "And that's the kind of community that we want to be in."

Kalnow hopes to have a plan in place with the city on the new park within 18 months.

