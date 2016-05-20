ODOT gives $100,000 to SR 25 bridge beautification in Perrysburg

Thanks to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the State Route 25 bridge in Perrysburg will soon see a face lift.

ODOT is giving the City of Perrysburg $100,000 to help give SR 25 a more appealing view.

This includes creating more green space when the bridge is reconfigured next summer. Money will go towards adding trees, shrubs and flowers.

Anything over $100,000 will be paid for by the City.

The project is slated to occur in the fall of 2017.

"Also, remember that 25 is about to start seeing a lot more traffic, because on Monday the two ramps at the I-75/475 split are closing," said Vanessa Bridge, ODOT.

So, if you're heading from Levis Commons to Downtown Toledo, plan to take southbound I-75 to 582 and then back north. If you're heading from Bowling Green to Levis Commons, plan to take northbound I-75 to 765 and then back south.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.