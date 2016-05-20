Accident closes south I-75 north of Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident closes south I-75 north of Findlay

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Southbound I-75 had to closed between State Route 18 to Cygnet Rd. due to a five car accident on Friday afternoon.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher the accident happened around 4:15 p.m.

Ambulances were on the scene although the number or severity of any injuries is unclear at this time.

