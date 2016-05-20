Counselor says recovery could be long for alleged abuse victim

House where step-father and step-brother allegedly kept the girl shackled in the basement. (Source: WTOL)

It could potentially be a long road for the girl who was allegedly held captive by her step-father and step-brother.

Counselors at Harbor Behavioral Health say cases like this are traumatic.

The details from the police report regarding the alleged abuse that landed Timothy and Esten Ciboro behind bars, are nothing short of traumatic, among them, "the 13-year-old handcuffed to a metal pole in the basement."

Marcia Timms is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor with Harbor Behavioral Health.

She says she can't assume how the 13-year-old alleged victim is doing, but experiencing a traumatic event at this point of her life, can present an added challenge.

"She is at the cusp of adolescence and all the emotions and physical changes that go with that, being such a time of turmoil and then having a traumatic experience on top of that," said Timms.

Timms says treatment is different for every person, and for children can include a variety of techniques of talking or drawing or art, to work through the trauma.

She says it could take six months to a year, or perhaps a lifetime.

"Through treatment with counseling and possible medication, people can move on from traumatic experiences and have healing," said Timms.

She also says if trauma is left untreated, there could be long-term effects on relationships, education and functioning at work.

She says she can only guess the suspects in this case didn't get help they maybe once needed.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Harbor Behavioral Health at 419-475-5338 or visit www.harbor.org.

