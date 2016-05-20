'Shocked and saddened': Family of man accused of holding captive - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Shocked and saddened': Family of man accused of holding captive 13-yr-old girl speaks out

The father and son allegedly kept the girl shackled, by the ankle, to a support beam in the basement of this home for more than a year. (Source: WTOL) The father and son allegedly kept the girl shackled, by the ankle, to a support beam in the basement of this home for more than a year. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The brother and sister-in-law of a man accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive in a north Toledo basement is now speaking out. 

Doug Ciboro and his wife Janna say they are "shocked and saddened by what has happened."

Timothy Ciboro and his son Esten are accused of holding captive a 13-year-old girl in the basement of their home. The girl is reportedly Esten's step-sister. 

Doug and Janna say they haven't spoken to Timothy in 15 years.  

When WTOL 11 reached out further to the couple they released this statement: 

"We are shocked, sickened, and most of all saddened over this news.

We have been disassociated from Timothy Ciboro and his family for at least 15 years and he is in no way affiliated or associated with our company Ciboro Construction, LLC. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the children involved. 

Thank you,

Douglas & Janna Ciboro & Family" 

Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 & 6 for more on this developing story. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly