Jeep Cherokee workers back to work after long delay in production

Good news for Jeep Cherokee workers. While first shift was canceled Friday for the fifth straight day, second shift will resume as normal.

Fiat Chrysler representatives blame the production delays on a shortage of steering drive shafts from a supplier in Mexico. And local dealers say it could take several months for production to catch up with the demand.

Still, it looks as though there is a light at the end of the tunnel. FCA says shifts will resume as normal over the weekend.

