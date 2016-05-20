Swanton Fire Chief accused of relationship with employee no longer works for dept.

The Village of Swanton's fire chief no longer works for the department. This comes after being accused of having a romantic relationship with an employee and neglecting his duties.

The Village released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the decision from council and the former chief was made due to a personnel matter.

Back in April, Chief Howard Myers was suspended with pay after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an employee. He's also accused of neglecting his duties.

Nine charges are filed in Village Council against Myers by Swanton Mayor Ann Roth.

One of the charges claims the Chief showed preferential treatment to the employee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.