Toledo Mayor responds to alleged abuse against 13-year-old girl

The 911 called that led to the arrest of a father and son accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive for more than a year at their Toledo home has been released.

It's a night on the job cleaning ladies Karen Laudermill and Cindy Hummer will never forget.

The City of Toledo’s top leaders are reacting after a north Toledo teen says she was held captive in a basement for more than a year.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson was in Oklahoma as the case unfolded, but she released this statement:

“We are saddened by the report of alleged abuse upon our children. I have asked that our police follow all paths of investigation so that justice can gain for the victims,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. “Toledo is a compassionate community but is not immune to tragedies of the human condition. We are aggressively pursuing the investigation and prosecution of those who cause harm to those who are most vulnerable: our children.”

A city spokesperson says the mayor plans to hold a news conference on the case as soon as she gets back to Toledo on Monday.

Lucas County Children Services also continues to investigate the case.

An agency official says that 10 to 20 leaders and case workers, including the executive director, met for nearly an hour Friday morning. They want to make sure that no rock is left unturned when it comes to the investigation.

The children are now with a foster family, but due to safety and security reasons, it’s unknown if they are with the same family or if they have been separated.

However, a spokesperson says the kids were kept comfortable Thursday night and are being well cared for.

