ODOT shutting down I-75/I-475 ramps in Perrysburg Monday

Major changes to the morning commute started Monday in Perrysburg.

ODOT has closed both the Eastbound I-475/ Northbound I-75 ramp in addition to the Westbound I-475/Northbound I-75 ramp.

The construction will last for the next 120 days in order to rebuild the interchanges at the Perrysburg split.

Construction will impact drivers who plan on heading from the Levis Commons area to downtown Toledo.

The detour will take drivers onto southbound I-75 to SR 582 and then back north.

WTOL clocked the detour, and it'll cost drivers approximately an extra 12 minutes.

MAPS OF RAMP CLOSURES

Drivers heading north on I-75 from south of Perrysburg to the Levis Commons area will see changes too.

ODOT is asking drivers to take I-75 northbound to SR 795 and then back south.

The detour will take drivers an additional nine minutes.

"Right now, as you know, there's kind of a weave between lanes of traffic. Throughout this closure and when we rebuilt the interchange, that will be eliminated and there will be a much more efficient traffic flow once we're done," said Brian French, ODOT area engineer.

The goal of both closures is to improve driver safety.

"To eliminate that traffic weave we are making separate ramps for State Route 25," said Teresa Pollick the ODOT Public Information Officer. "In the end this is all for safety. This will be a big improvement for the Perrysburg area."

ODOT wants to remind drivers not to rely on your GPS to get through the interchange over the next few months.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says they're anticipating more accidents on the detour routes, because of the pickup in traffic, which is to be expected with all the closures.

He says drivers will see deputies sitting in those zones on the interstates, reminding drivers to slow down. And as always, the Sheriff is urging all drivers to be cautious.



"Can't say enough for people to follow the rules of the road, slow down, it's much better to take your time getting through the construction zone, than to be part of a crash, and you're going to be tied up for many, many hours," said Wasylyshyn.

Again, the project is expected to last about 120 days, and should be completed in September.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.