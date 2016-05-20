Toledo Christian hopes to make Grad Walk new tradition for graduating seniors

Graduating seniors at Toledo Christian put on their caps and gowns and took a victory lap around the school Thursday.

It was all a part of the school's first Grad Walk.

The grads took a trip around the building while teachers and students from pre-school to the 11th grade cheered them on.

Superintendent Scott Gibson says the walk highlights the school's sense of community.

"The school getting together like that for the Grad Walk and the kids can look up to those seniors and want to achieve the same thing," said Gibson.

The class of 40 seniors has accumulated over $4 million in scholarships.

Gibson says he hopes the Grad Walk will become a new tradition at Toledo Christian.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.