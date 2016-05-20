Lucas County considers putting 911 levy on ballot

Lucas County wants to upgrade its 911 system, and it needs your help to do it.

On Thursday, the county's Department of Emergency Services pitched a plan for a renewal levy to be placed on the November ballot.

The county's levy review committee will now determines if the ballot effort can move forward.

"No, it's never a rubber stamp, it's always supporting what are we doing with the money, are we getting the most cost effectiveness out of the dollars for the taxpayers," said Dennis Cole, Director of Emergency Services.

If approved in November, the 4.7 mill renewal levy would raise nearly $5 million.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.