Race For the Cure 'in memory' and 'in celebration' honorees

Four inspirational women will be honored at this year’s two Komen Race for the Cure events in Northwest Ohio.

Each year the organizations selects four people from their 24-county service area to be recognized during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events in Findlay and Toledo.

The “In Celebration of” and “In Memory Of” recognition goes to two people at each race who have demonstrated inspiration, courage and positivity during their battle with breast cancer.

The northwest Ohio Komen Race for the Cure will be run Sunday, Sept. 25 in downtown Toledo. The event will be in celebration of Linda Jacobs and in memory of Pamela Graver-Koenig.

This will be the third year for the Findlay Komen Race for the Cure, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 24. That race will be ran in celebration of Laura Hoffman, and in memory of Sheryl Kissick Gray.

Race for the Cure: How to watch on WTOL 11, FOX 36, MeTV and more!

Toledo

In Celebration of Linda Jacobs - read more here

Linda Jacobs is a breast cancer survivor who has shown immense bravery, strength, and dignity throughout her life. After her breast cancer diagnosis and successful treatment, Linda made it her mission to help other women and men in Northwest Ohio survive this terrible disease. She has participated in the past seven Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure events in Toledo, and has raised thousands of dollars to support the mission of Komen Northwest Ohio. Her annual car show fundraiser “Team Camping for a Cure” is hosted at the Twin Acres Campground in Whitehouse, Ohio, which she co-owns. Linda is a true inspiration and hero to her community and Northwest Ohio.

In Memory of Pam Graver-Koenig - read more here

Pamela Graver-Koenig was a life-long runner and a teacher for more than 30 years. The impact she had on her students and those around her cannot be easily measured, but the strength of her legacy is telling. Pamela passed away on July 4, 2011 after a four-year battle with breast cancer. Through her treatment she was always on the move and always changing lives. As a testimony to the impact she had on her community, five scholarships were given in 2014 by the Toledo Road Runners group; the Solomon Lutheran’s basketball scoring table was labeled with her name; and the Woodmore Middle School’s running community donated a memorial and a covered seating area. So strong was Pamela’s influence, her life even inspired students to pursue careers in oncology. She will forever remain an inspiration to those who knew her.

Linda, her family, and Pamela’s family will be recognized at the beginning of the 23rd Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Toledo Race for the Cure at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in downtown Toledo.

Findlay

In Celebration of Laura Huffman - read more here

Laura Huffman was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 31 years old. In spite of this devastating diagnosis, Laura chose to be an inspiration to those around her. She has been working diligently ever since to help those who lack the resources to fight breast cancer and maintain their breast health. Laura has participated in Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events in every year since 2012. In 2013, she finished second among survivor fundraisers with Team Charles Construction and last year was involved in the Pink Elevator Event at the Metro Elevator Company campus, which raised $5,000 to support Komen Northwest Ohio’s mission. Laura continues to be an advocate for breast health and regularly points uninsured and underinsured women to Komen-supported services. She encourages and inspires those around her everyday with her positive attitude and willingness to help others.

In Memory of Sheryl Kissick Gray - read more here

Sheryl Kissick Gray lost her battle with breast cancer and bone cancer in 2006 at just 55 years old. While her time here was cut short, her warmth and generosity lives on. Sheryl is described by her daughter Jenn and son Luke, as being a friend to everyone; some-one who—even in the midst of her painful fight with cancer—greeted everyone she met with hugs and smiles. Sheryl was a great women’s health advocate, often speaking to groups about how to stay healthy during cancer treatment. Sheryl also invested heavily in her community, giving art lessons out of her home and co-founding the Bluffton Food Market, where she sold her famous Bad-Dog Farms salsa. She is deeply missed by her family, but she will be remembered as a friend to all and an inspiration to those who knew her.

Laura, Laura’s family, and Sheryl’s family will be recognized at the beginning of the 4th Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Findlay at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Blanchard Valley Health Campus in Findlay, Ohio.

More on the Race for the Cure here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.