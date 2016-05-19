Perrysburg Schools get ready to break ground on new 5th through 6th grade building

As Perrysburg students say goodbye for the summer, construction on what will be a new school begins.

The groundbreaking on the new 5th through 6th grade building in the Perrysburg School District is scheduled to for June. And as of now they're on track to be open for the 2017/2018 school year.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says putting the two grade levels together is a natural transition for staff and students. He says things are moving along smoothly for now, and they already have the staff that will work in that building selected.

"We have people coming from literally five different buildings together, so we sat down with the teacher's union and the support staff union, and we said, you know, let's pick our team now, so that we have an entire year to plan, to work together, to build that sense of community before the building opens," said Hosler.

No date is set in stone just yet, but again, the groundbreaking on the new building will happen in June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.