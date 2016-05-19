Boxing mom back in the ring, ready to fight

One local woman is back in the boxing ring after stepping away for nearly five years. But she's not just back to compete.

After taking four years off from boxing to be a mom, Jenna Johlin-Thompson stepped back in the ring last April and since then has had a big year.

"It's like everything just fell right back into place, like it was meant to be. And to be able to come back and do it where I started is a really good feeling," Jenna said.

Jenna has been boxing for just over 15 years. In that time she's won two national titles, three state championships and is a 6-time Toledo Golden Glove Champion.

So, when she stepped away to get married and have her daughter Jayla, Jenna says the itch to get back in the ring was hard to ignore.

"It's kind of a hard balance being a mom, going to school, coaching, working part-time and training, but, you know, it's a blessing in disguise because it keeps me motivated," Jenna said.

Since her return to boxing last April, she turned pro in September, became a youth boxing coach at the Police Athletic League and is training for this Saturday's fight at the Lucas County Rec Center.

"I'm just looking forward to showing the city what we've been training for. We're all really dedicated here, everybody's like family, you know, we all respect one another and just looking to show the city what we've been training for," Jenna said.

And every step she's taken, Jayla has been by her side.

"My daughter. She's my motivation," Jenna said.

And it's not just her daughter she shares her passion with, Jenna is also a coach at the PAL.

"The girls are really passionate. And they have aspirations to one day be a part of the Olympic team or on a national team. With them having the same type of aspirations and wanting to be the best, it makes everything worthwhile," Jenna said.

Jenna along with other local boxers will be back in action right here in Toledo at the Lucas County Rec Center on May 21.

