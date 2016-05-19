Host families needed for HS student exchange program

Cindy and Mike Kirby sit down for dinner with their host son Loay Alarab (Source: WTOL)

Tracee Ellis, the Toledo coordinator of high school exchange students, says it's a challenge to find people to step up and host exchange students from countries all over the world. Ellis says that's because there are misconceptions about hosting.

WTOL 11 met up with one host family who says it's about much more than hosting.

At the dinner table Thursday night, Loay Alarab shared what he did at school that day with his host family, Cindy and Mike Kirby. The three have bonded over food, travel, and conversation for months.

"It's been, it's been really amazing, like probably the best year of my life," said Loay, who is from Lebanon.

Since participating in the American Cultural Exchange Service, Loay says he's joined the cross country and drama teams at Start High School, visited the Grand Canyon, and made a lot of friends.

"Maybe take parts of what you learn here home where you can implement them there and, you know, teach your own community about what you learned," said Loay.

Cindy says Loay came to them at the last minute; they weren't signed up to be a host family, but are so glad they became one.

"So much more wonderful than I would have ever predicted," said Cindy.

Of course, Cindy says they were worried about having a teenager in the house again, but that it hasn't been difficult at all. She says that's partly because of who Loay is, and partly because of the rigorous testing to choose which students get to travel abroad. She says just 35 kids came from Lebanon.

"The ones that make it are pretty amazing kids," said Cindy.

But Loay has become much more than just an exchange student.

"He is absolutely a member of our family, yeah," said Cindy, as she teared up.

In fact, the three plan to keep in contact using video chat. And Cindy and Mike liked the experience so much, they're all set to get a new exchange student this Fall.

