Rossford police remember two former patrolmen with law enforcement memorial

An annual Law Enforcement Memorial was held in Rossford Thursday.

This year's event was a very special one for both the Rossford Police and Fire Departments as they revealed their own memorial, honoring two of their own former officers.

"It's a special day for Rossford, we get to memorialize and honor the service of those officers, and those who are still serving," said Police Chief Glenn Goss.

The new memorial stone that sits outside of the Rossford Police Department, honors patrolmen Clifton Miller and Richard Almester. Miller was involved in a car accident in the line-of-duty that took his life in 1966, and Almester was shot and wounded in 1977. Both of their families attended Thursday's service. And Chief Goss says it's important to do events like this to support those who serve.

"I think events like this, where we remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, reminds us of those who are still serving, and what their risks are everyday," said Chief Goss.

Brenda Donner's father is Patrolman Clifton Miller. She was just a young girl when he was killed in the line-of-duty, but she's been a major advocate of remembering and honoring those who do this job every day.

"They're gone, but the community and the police departments pledge that we won't forget, and that means a lot to our family. Also, in this day and age when cops are vilified, and maybe not commended for the job that they do, it's really nice to know that it is not forgotten," said Donner.

